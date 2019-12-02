Unregulated patho labs leave patients in lurch

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Absence of crackdown by Koraput health administration on private pathological laboratories has left patients in the lurch. The laboratories are allegedly fleecing the patients.

Around 25 pathology clinics operating in Jeypore and Koraput sub-divisions cater to the needs of more than 3,000 patients daily. Ironically, most of the laboratories have no basic medical infrastructure which includes wash room for patients.

As per norms, a pathological laboratory must have updated medical equipment and drugs for examination of blood, urine, cough and stool, wash room, rate charts for different examinations and disposable sanitary containers to isolate harmful medical components. None of these have been complied with by the laboratories. Worse, the technicians engaged in the clinics allegedly do not have valid certificates. As the local Government hospitals are overcrowded, most of the patients depend on private clinics and end up spending hefty amounts.

Blood tests for diabetes ranges from `100 to `300 in the pathological laboratories here, while the test costs just `50 in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, says Ganesh Behera, a patient from Jeypore.

The Collector had directed the CDMO to inspect patho labs by sending special squads across the district a few months back but it was not implemented due to absence of adequate staff for the purpose. The State Government had even directed the CDMO to send regular reports on activities of patho labs which could not be communicated as required.

Official sources said there is no adequate medical staff, particularly doctors, in the district for which CDMO office is unable to supervise patho labs.