Vedanta goes big on training women in Odisha's Jharsuguda

More than 250 women, members of company's flagship CSR project from participated in various training programmes like vegetable cultivation, advanced and innovative agriculture practices.

Vedanta

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGDA: Vedanta Limited, Jharsuguda has conducted various training and capacity building programmes in collaboration with Government line departments for women in the rural areas of the district in the last two months.

More than 250 women, members of company's flagship CSR project, Subhalaxmi Cooperative, from 35 villages participated in various training programmes like vegetable cultivation, advanced and innovative agriculture practices, animal husbandry, dairy farming, poultry and goat farming.

CN Singh, CEO – Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda said, as a company Vedanta is focused on empowerment of women, both within the workplace and in the community.

"We have created multiple avenues to encourage, empower and enable women to emerge strong, take up leadership positions and script their own success stories. Our all-women Subhalaxmi Co-op stands testimony to those efforts,” he added.

For the next fiscal year, Vedanta Limited, Jharsuguda has planned more than 30 training and capacity building programmes in farm, non-farm and allied sector trades such as tailoring, vegetable cultivation, floriculture, animal husbandry and farming.

CSR head, Vedanta Limited, Jharsuguda Sundar Raj said, "We are focused on encouraging more women in the rural pockets of Jharsuguda to take up entrepreneurial ventures for supplementing their family income and introduce programmes that contribute towards bridging the skill gap."

Till date, 17 programmes have already been conducted covering more than 400 women from 120 SHGs. At present, the cooperative supports 1,779 women micro-entrepreneurs in farm and non-farm trades, with the aim of adding more than 600 new entrepreneurs into its fold by the end of next year.

