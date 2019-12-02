WSHGs to provide banking services

Home States Odisha

Odisha Government is mulling over possibilities of deploying women self-help groups (WSHGs) for banking services in more than 100 unbanked villages of the State.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government is mulling over possibilities of deploying women self-help groups (WSHGs) for banking services in more than 100 unbanked villages of the State.Though of 2,197 unbanked villages of the State, 2,088 have been provided banking services through business correspondent (BC), there are still 109 villages which lack banking services.

Unbanked villages are those where either there is no brick and mortar branch or banking services are not available within five km. As per the RBI guidelines, the BCs will go to each village and do the usual business for four hours for five days a week.

It is, however, being planned to rope in SHGs following reports of shortcomings in BC model in some of the unbanked villages. Odisha is a pioneer State in carrying forward financial inclusion through close cooperation between SHGs and banks.

In a bid to empower women financially, the State Government has already asked all Collectors for provisioning of services and procurement of goods through WSHGs besides convergence of Mission Shakti with different departments.

As per the decision of Special State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), the Government has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Special Secretary-cum-Director of Institutional Finance (IF), Finance department to examine the issue of opening brick and mortar bank branches in unbanked villages.
The committee members comprise General Manager of UCO Bank-cum-Convenor of SLBC, Chief General Manager of SBI, GM of Canara Bank, DGM of FIDD, RBI, DGM of Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank besides joint director of IF as member convenor.

The panel will look into BC model and its shortcomings and possibilities of utilising WSHGs for providing banking services in unbanked panchayats.The committee has been asked to furnish a report which will be sent to Financial Services department, Ministry of Finance for opening more brick and mortar bank branches and banking outlets in rural areas including left-wing extremist affected districts.
Principal Secretary of Finance department Ashok KK Meena said the commercial banks have been advised to engage members of WSHGs as BCs in unbanked villages. “The banks will recruit them as per their requirement and deploy them in the villages which lack banking services,” he added.

