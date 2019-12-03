Home States Odisha

Cuttack struggles with rising mosquito menace

Lack of timely preventive measures by CMC led to rise in mosquito density index.

Published: 03rd December 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 08:33 AM

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Residential areas in Millennium city have been reeling under acute mosquito menace for the last few weeks. Negligence of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in initiating adequate measures to check the growth of mosquito population has aggravated the problem.

The menace has assumed bigger proportions as mosquito density index stood at more than 60 against 45 to 50 last month. The density of mosquitoes is calculated by the average number of mosquito bites on 10 persons per hour. While a density of 30 is normal and 40 moderate, density level beyond 40 is considered high. The rising index level during this time of the year has left people worried about falling prey to vector-borne diseases.

“The situation has worsened to such an extent that one cannot be comfortable in the house even in the afternoon without a repellent,” said Chitta Ranjan Swain, a resident of Jobra.

Lack of timely preventive measures like carrying out fogging, bush cutting and application of anti-larva oil in drains by the civic body has led to rise in mosquito density index.

As winter is peak breeding season for mosquitoes, CMC should take timely necessary measures to check the growing menace.

Sources alleged that preoccupation of civic body workers during the recent festive season has led to rise in mosquito density index across the city. Mosquito eradication operation was adversely affected as most of the sanitary workers of the CMC were remained preoccupied with cleaning works during Durga Puja, Kali Puja and Baliyatra festivals.

“Poor sanitation and lack of preventive measures by the civic body are to be blamed for the rise in mosquito population in Cuttack,” said former corporator Giribala Behera. Most of the drains are clogged and due to water stagnation drainage system has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, she said.
Admitting that there has been a sudden rise in mosquito population, City Health Officer Umesh Panigrahi said annual fogging programme of the civic body had been launched from Mahanadi Vihar locality on Friday.

“Fogging will be carried out from 6 pm to 8 pm in all the 59 wards and we have formed special squad and targeted to cover at least 4 wards in a day,” said Panigrahi.

