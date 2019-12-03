Home States Odisha

Government move against SCB Dental College Principal

It was alleged that the Principal and the former professor had favoured one candidate by tampering answer-sheet and enabling admission in Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) course in 2011.

Published: 03rd December 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has initiated process for disciplinary proceeding against Principal of SCB Dental College and Hospital Dr Jayant Kumar Dash, who is facing vigilance probe for illegalities in conducting dental PG entrance examination.

A senior officer of Health and Family Welfare department on Monday said the Central Vigilance Division has already registered a criminal case against Dr Dash and retired professor Dr Sandhyarani Mohanty on the basis of the findings during preliminary investigation.

“We had also conducted a departmental inquiry against Dr Dash. As per the findings of the inquiry and vigilance probe, we have sought approval from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to start proceeding against the Principal of the dental college as per law,” he said.

It was alleged that the Principal and the former professor had favoured one candidate by tampering answer-sheet and enabling admission in Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) course in 2011. He was also charged for allegedly ‘leaking’ question papers of post graduation examination to medical students, who were attending his private clinic.

While 59 candidates had appeared the Post Graduate (Dental) Entrance Examination in 2011, the selection committee had prepared the merit list of successful 10 candidates to appear for the counselling for one each seat in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Paedodontics and Preventive Dentistry besides Oral Pathology and Microbiology courses.

A two-member committee of Health and Family Welfare department that had conducted departmental inquiry also found that the Principal was associated with PG entrance examination in 2015-16 and allegedly favoured two students though as per Government norms one should not be involved in any entrance especially when known persons are appearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SCB Dental College
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp