Government move against SCB Dental College Principal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has initiated process for disciplinary proceeding against Principal of SCB Dental College and Hospital Dr Jayant Kumar Dash, who is facing vigilance probe for illegalities in conducting dental PG entrance examination.

A senior officer of Health and Family Welfare department on Monday said the Central Vigilance Division has already registered a criminal case against Dr Dash and retired professor Dr Sandhyarani Mohanty on the basis of the findings during preliminary investigation.

“We had also conducted a departmental inquiry against Dr Dash. As per the findings of the inquiry and vigilance probe, we have sought approval from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to start proceeding against the Principal of the dental college as per law,” he said.

It was alleged that the Principal and the former professor had favoured one candidate by tampering answer-sheet and enabling admission in Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) course in 2011. He was also charged for allegedly ‘leaking’ question papers of post graduation examination to medical students, who were attending his private clinic.

While 59 candidates had appeared the Post Graduate (Dental) Entrance Examination in 2011, the selection committee had prepared the merit list of successful 10 candidates to appear for the counselling for one each seat in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Paedodontics and Preventive Dentistry besides Oral Pathology and Microbiology courses.

A two-member committee of Health and Family Welfare department that had conducted departmental inquiry also found that the Principal was associated with PG entrance examination in 2015-16 and allegedly favoured two students though as per Government norms one should not be involved in any entrance especially when known persons are appearing.