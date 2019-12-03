Home States Odisha

OHRC asks government to ensure SC order on fire crackers

People were found bursting crackers from 5 pm and 11 pm on Diwali.

Published: 03rd December 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers on the Diwali Night (File Photo |AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Monday asked the State Government to inspect whether the Supreme Court guidelines on bursting of firecrackers are being followed in the Twin Cities.

The OHRC order came after it observed bursting of firecrackers in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar between 5 pm and 11 pm on Diwali. It even continued for three days after the festival, but no action was initiated against the violators. The SC had ruled that on Diwali, firecrackers could be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm.

The rights panel also took note of bursting of high decibel firecrackers by the occupants of staff quarters on SCB Medical College and Hospital premises in Cuttack as well as near other hospitals and nursing homes. “Prima facie, it appears that the guidelines of the apex court have not been followed in letter and spirit. However, Diwali has passed and now marriage season has commenced and similar incidents are a common sight in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar,” the division bench of OHRC Chairperson Justice Bimala Prasad Das and Member Asim Amitabh Dash said.

The Commission pointed out that noise level above 50 decibel during nights may increase the risk of myocardial infarction and lead to physical and psychological consequences in senior citizens’ health. This sends out a signal that the violations continue to take place due to lackadaisical attitude of the officers in the police stations, it stated.

OHRC has asked the Principal Secretary of Home department, DGP and Commissioner of Police to ensure implementation of apex court order on fire crackers.

The Commission passed the order after hearing a petition filed in this regard by Prabir Kumar Das.
On October 13, the Commissionerate Police had submitted a report to the OHRC stating that IICs and ACPs have been directed to strictly implement the order of the apex court on firecrackers and initiate action against the violators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Human Rights Commission fire crackers Supreme Court
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp