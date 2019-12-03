OHRC asks government to ensure SC order on fire crackers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Monday asked the State Government to inspect whether the Supreme Court guidelines on bursting of firecrackers are being followed in the Twin Cities.

The OHRC order came after it observed bursting of firecrackers in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar between 5 pm and 11 pm on Diwali. It even continued for three days after the festival, but no action was initiated against the violators. The SC had ruled that on Diwali, firecrackers could be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm.

The rights panel also took note of bursting of high decibel firecrackers by the occupants of staff quarters on SCB Medical College and Hospital premises in Cuttack as well as near other hospitals and nursing homes. “Prima facie, it appears that the guidelines of the apex court have not been followed in letter and spirit. However, Diwali has passed and now marriage season has commenced and similar incidents are a common sight in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar,” the division bench of OHRC Chairperson Justice Bimala Prasad Das and Member Asim Amitabh Dash said.

The Commission pointed out that noise level above 50 decibel during nights may increase the risk of myocardial infarction and lead to physical and psychological consequences in senior citizens’ health. This sends out a signal that the violations continue to take place due to lackadaisical attitude of the officers in the police stations, it stated.

OHRC has asked the Principal Secretary of Home department, DGP and Commissioner of Police to ensure implementation of apex court order on fire crackers.

The Commission passed the order after hearing a petition filed in this regard by Prabir Kumar Das.

On October 13, the Commissionerate Police had submitted a report to the OHRC stating that IICs and ACPs have been directed to strictly implement the order of the apex court on firecrackers and initiate action against the violators.