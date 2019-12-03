PLGA week alert in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI/JEYPORE: The People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week, which began on Monday, threw public transport out of gear in Koraput and Malkangiri districts.

With threats from Maoists to bus owners and transporters to stop operation in certain pockets, State-run OSRTC buses remained off road in both the districts. Only a few private buses were in operations. In Malkangiri, OSRTC authorities suspended movement of at least 10-12 Government buses on different routes as a preventive step to avert any untoward incident during the week. With public transport disrupted, many passengers were left stranded at the bus stop here and other locations.

However, business establishments remained open in Malkangiri town and several other places including Kalimela. Following reports of Maoist influx from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to Swabhiman Anchal, district police asked local cops to withdraw all vehicles engaged in construction work to avert untoward incidents.

Similarly in Koraput district, Maoist-prone areas of the district were put on red alert. The State’s armed police and paramilitary forces were readied for combing operations in the bordering areas to monitor activities of outsiders entering the tribal region. South Eastern range DIG Shefeen Ahmed reviewed the situation.