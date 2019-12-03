By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman State Transport Authority Sanjeeb Panda has instructed regional transport offices (RTOs) not to issue paper documents for learner licence, fitness certificate and permit.

“An applicant was earlier provided learner’s licence in a security paper, while fitness certificate and permit were also issued at RTOs. However, now the applicants can download these documents online through Parivahan Sewa,” the Transport Commissioner said.

While the applicants of driving licence and registration can opt for paper documents, which would be sent to them along with smart cards to their addresses. However, the applicants will be charged an additional fee for obtaining learner’s licence and registration in paper documents.

RTO-I on Monday tweeted that learner licence, fitness certificate and permit will not be issued in paper documents with immediate effect. On November 30, the Transport Commissioner had reiterated to the RTOs to go paperless.

In another development, State Transport Authority on Monday said the RTOs across the State have issued 5.87 lakh learner licences between September and November and about 21.9 lakh online pollution under control certificates during the same period. In 2018, a total of 3.48 lakh learner licences were issued in the State.