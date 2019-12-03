Senior IPS officer Sunil Ray takes charge as new chief of Odisha Fire Services

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Senior IPS officer Sunil Ray on Monday took charge as new Director-General (DG) of Fire Service and Home Guards here at the head office. Ray replaced BK Sharma who was recently moved as OSD of Home Department.

The action was initiated after the State Government came across gross irregularities in allotment of fire safety certificates to industries during Sharma’s incumbency as DG of Fire Services. “As public servants, our first and foremost duty is toward the people and to attend to their grievances,” said Ray after taking the charge.

The Home Guard Organisation has always been working in collaboration with Police department. Efforts will be made for strengthening this collaboration. Focus will be on maintaining transparency and providing time-bound service besides making a positive transformation with effective work for betterment of both the departments, he said.