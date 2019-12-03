SIT begins probe, meets victim’s family

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday started probe into the alleged gang-rape and suicide of a minor girl in Kunduli and met the family members of the victim.The SIT, formed by Orissa High Court, comprises three DIGs, Himansu Lal (Northern Range), Satyabrata Bhoi (Southern Range) and Shefeen Ahamed (South Western Range).

The team met the girl’s mother, brother and aunt at the South-Western Range DIG office and held discussions regarding the incident. The SIT also questioned the then Pottangi IIC Deba Kumar Gomang and former inspector of Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) Mamata Panigrahi.

The victim’s brother Bhagaban Chati said though three years have passed, justice is yet to be provided to them and the family is still in dark. “We demand CBI probe to uncover the truth. My sister’s soul will rest in peace only after we get justice,” he said.

He said earlier, his entire family was subjected to intense grilling by police, Crime Branch officials and members of the Judicial Commission.

Addressing mediapersons, Ahamed said the inquiry was initiated in accordance with the direction of the High Court. The SIT will cover all the angles and if necessary, may visit the spot for further investigation. He said the team will put in all efforts to provide justice to the victim’s family members.

The 14-year-old Class IX girl of Kunduli was allegedly gang-raped by four men in uniform while she was returning home from market on October 10, 2017. Later, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself on January 22, 2018.

Earlier on November 18, the Orissa High Court had formed the SIT to probe the investigation conducted by the State CID-Crime Branch into the incident and submit a report. The court has posted the next hearing of the case on December 16, 2019.