Three held for cyber fraud

CUTTACK: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police arrested three cyber fraudsters from Patna in Bihar for duping a man of Rs 40.45 lakh on pretext of giving dealership of Reliance petrol pump.

The accused, Akash Kumar, Subham Priyadarshi and Kousheldra Kumar, were arrested from Hawai Adda police limits of Patna on Friday.

Police also seized 16 mobile phones, laptop, pen drive, dongle, `8.59 lakh cash, cheque book, 47 debit cards of different banks, notebook, driving licence, Aadhaar card, PAN card, one notebook containing writing of communication skills for installation of petrol pump, among others from their possession.

Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) Santosh Upadhyay said on January 3, Om Prakash Mishra of Bhuban in Dhenkanal district had lodged a complaint alleging that three cyber fraudsters duped him of `40.45 lakh by creating a fake website www.reliancepetroleum.org and tempting him to deposit money towards NOC for licence, insurance fee, security deposit etc in different bank accounts for availing the dealership.

A case was registered at Cyber Crime police station and Inspector Bibhu Ranjan Sundaray was entrusted with the investigation. The accused were produced before the court of JMFC, Bhuban on Monday.

Comments

