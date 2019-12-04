Disability Day observed  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/SAMBALPUR/BERHAMPUR : World Disability Day was observed in several districts on Tuesday.In Sundargarh, Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan distributed aids to hearing impaired children at an event organised at the district headquarters hospital. Similarly, Regional Rehabilitation and Research Centre (RRRC) and its special school for mentally-retarded children Ashadeep jointly organised an awareness rally in Rourkela.

The rally was flagged off by DIG (Western Range) Kavita Jalan. As many as 40 wheel-chairs, 30 tricycles, hearing aids and artificial limbs were distributed to physically-challenged persons. Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak attended as chief guest.

The District Disabilities Rehabilitation Centre at Balibandha in Sambalpur also observed the day. Hearing aid, sewing machines, walking sticks, Braille slates, artificial limbs, calipers, CP chair and tricycles were provided to persons with disabilities. Students of blind school and deaf and dumb school at Burla attended the event.

Similarly, Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra flagged off a rally to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Students of several schools in Koraput and Sunabeda took part in the rally to spread awareness about the rights of disabled persons. A blood donation camp was also organised in SLN Medical College and Hospital, Koraput on the day.

In Berhampur, Ganjam District Legal Aid Services Authority organised an awareness camp for visually impaired. In Bhawanipatna, a rally was organised by District Disability Rehabilitation Centre.District Social Security Officer Narayan Behera distributed 35 sticks among the visually challenged.