Home States Odisha

Govt sets tough terms for fresh auction of 20 mines

In case of failure to achieve the production target as per the MDPA, the lessee will be debarred from participating in future action for three years, the department said.

Published: 04th December 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After annulling the auction process for 29 mines including 9 virgin blocks for grant of mining leases, the State Government has decided to put tough conditions in tender document before initiating fresh auction for 20 operational mines, leases of which will expire on March 31, 2020. The Steel and Mines department has directed the Director of Mines to make appropriate amendments in the tender documents to prevent multiple bidding by a company through its affiliates for a single block.

“A bidder shall submit only one bid for particular mineral block. In case, a bidder submits more than one bid for a particular mineral block, either directly or indirectly, through its affiliates, such bids will be rejected,” said a letter from the department.The decision was taken on the basis of discussions held in the recent meetings of the Technical Evaluation Committee (TEC) and the High Level Committee (HLC). The other condition to be imposed in the tender document will be hard to attain by the successful bidders. 

“In case of clearance/approvals are available to the new lessee, the successful bidder will be bound to produce at least 80 per cent of the average actual production of the mine for the preceding two years in the first two years of (getting) the mining lease and this will be incorporated in the MDPA (Mine Development and Production Agreement) as production target,” the letter said.

In case of failure to achieve the production target as per the MDPA, the lessee will be debarred from participating in future action for three years, the department said. Further, the new lessee will not be approved environmental clearance or mining plan for production.However, these provisions may be relaxed if the State Government is satisfied that the shortfall in the production is entirely for reasons beyond the control of the lessee.

In case of mineral blocks reserved for end-use, the captive consumption will be limited to the plant of the bidder within the country.“The State Government may impose such other conditions in the MDPA, lease or letter of intent in the interest of the mineral development and in public interest,” the letter said.

The auction process for the nine virgin mineral blocks notified on October 18 but scrapped by the department will be scheduled subsequently.The State Government will invite fresh tenders for the 20 mines on December 6 and the last date for sale of tender document is December 30, the official said. Letter of intent will be issued to successful bidders by the end February 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp