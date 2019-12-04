Rs 113 crore for wellness centres in Odisha

By Express News Service

Odisha Government received around Rs 113.56 crore under a component of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, said Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in a reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana comprises two components - Provision of Comprehensive Primary Healthcare through Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centers (AB-HWC) and Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

While the States have to sign an agreement with the Centre for AB-PMJAY for providing free health coverage to eligible families, services under AB-HWC are free and universal to all. Odisha has received Rs 48.34 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 65.22 crore in 2019-20 for up-gradation of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Sub-centres.

A senior official of the State Health Department said the funding under AB-HWC comes through the annual action plan of National Health Mission (NHM) and it includes Centre and State share in the ratio of 60:40.

“It has nothing to do with the AB-PMJAY which is an insurance-based scheme which we have not accepted yet,” he added.

Odisha, Telangana and Delhi have not yet signed MoU for PMJAY scheme and West Bengal has withdrawn from the scheme in January. Though total number of eligible beneficiary families under AB-PMJAY in Odisha is 61.93 lakh as per Socio-economic Caste Census data, Odisha has implemented Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) for around 70 lakh families in the State as the Centre did not agree to include the left out families.