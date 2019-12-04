SCW chairperson meets victim’s parents

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Chairperson of State Commission for Women (SCW) Minati Behera on Tuesday met parents of the 23-year-old lecturer who was allegedly raped and later committed suicide.Behera interacted with the victim’s parents for more than an hour and expressed grief over the incident. “I met the parents of the victim and gathered information on the incident. Basing on their statement, I will try my best to ensure justice for them. I will submit the probe report to the Government and senor police officials,” she said.

Former IIC of Jharpokharia police station Sarat Kumar Mahali, on Monday was suspended by DGP Satyajit Mohanty for gross misconduct in the probe of the rape of the lecturer. Earlier, Mayurbhanj SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas had suspended the investigating officer ASI Prasanta Swain for delaying investigation in the case.