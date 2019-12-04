Soul-stirring show on day 3  

By Express News Service

It was an enchanting Tuesday evening on the third day at Konark Dance Festival. The audience was enthralled by the feminine elegance of Mohiniyattam and emotive Odissi performances.Delhi-based Mohiniyattam exponent Jayaprabha Menon and her artistes presented soul-stirring performances. They commenced the recital with poet Jayadev’s Asthapadi and Chandana Charchita, an excerpt taken from Geeta Govinda.

The extract from Asthapadi was all about celebrating joys of life. The artistes also performed Tatvam, followed by the concluding piece, Sapthajeeva.The audience was transported to the magical world of Odissi, presented in Guru Deba Prasad Das style, by artiste, Swapnarani Sinha and her disciples.

The performance began with an invocatory piece, dedicated to the fire God, titled ‘Agni Stutee.’ The Odissi guru, Swapnarani, and her artistes of Nrutya Nilaya mesmerisd the audience with another dance production, titled ‘Trivenee’.

Choreographed by Swapnarani, the act depicted the confluence of three sacred rivers, Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. The act also highlighted the sanctity and holiness of the Indian rivers. The music was composed by Guru Ramahari Das.