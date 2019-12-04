Threat to youth’s life for accepting married woman 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Parents of a 26-year-old tribal youth, who has accepted a married woman as his wife, on Monday sought protection of Rourkela police citing threat to their son’s life.Jagdish and Manmati Singh of Chirubera under Bisra police limits met Rourkela SP K Shiva Subramani after a video clip showing the married woman and their son Puran Singh tied to a cot and being brutally assaulted by her husband and others went viral on social media.

Sources said one Jabua Tirkey of Mandiakudar in Rajgangpur had married Pukuli Oram of Mundajor within Lathikata police limits in May this year. However, only after 17 days of marriage, Pukuli left Jabua and came to live with Puran. The three families of Jabua, Puran and Pukuli had then held a meeting at Mundajor.

But when the woman refused to return to her husband, it was decided that Puran would pay `1.5 lakh in three installments to Jabua towards the expenditure incurred on the latter’s marriage and can keep Pukuli with him.

Puran’s parents paid `50,000 but failed to arrange the second instalment which was due on November 30 following which Jabua and his family started to pressure the former and even threatened them, Kansbahal OIC Sumanta Naik, who has been assigned by Rajgangpur IIC Gokulananda Sahu to look into the case, said.

Naik said the video clip showing assault on the woman and Puran was five months old. If investigation reveals that the assault took place at Mandiakudar, then Rajgangpur police would register a case, he said.

However, Bisra IIC Banita Majhi and Lathikata OIC BR Swain said they have not received any complaint either from the woman or her lover’s family. Pukuli’s village Mundajor and Puran’s native Chirubera fall under Rourkela police district.