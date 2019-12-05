2K Congress workers to join ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 2,000 Congress workers and leaders from the State will attend ‘Bharat Bachao’ protest rally scheduled to be held at historic Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on December 14.

All Members of Parliament and MLAs from Congress accompanied by OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik and leader of Congress legislature party Narasingha Mishra are slated to attend the rally.

The Congress has already staged massive protest as part of its ‘Bharat Bachao’ campaign at district level across the State against the economic slowdown and increase in unemployment rate in the country.

Meanwhile, a State-wide drive to promote young leadership has been launched in order to revive the party from the grassroots level. AICC secretary and Odisha in-charge G Rudra Raju has started visiting districts to discuss with leaders and seek their suggestions.

He has already visited Balasore, Bhadrak and Kenojhar districts and likely to visit Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur before the rally. District leaders have been asked to mobilise party workers to the rally against the Centre’s poor economic policies.