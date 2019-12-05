Award for slum land project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government and Tata Trusts were jointly awarded with Geospatial Excellence Awards for the slum land titling project as part of JAGA Mission, at a special function of Geo Smart India at Hyderabad on Tuesday.

On August 10, 2017, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the cabinet decision for providing land rights to slum dwellers in municipalities and NACs and property rights in municipal corporations. After judicious evaluation of technology alternatives, drones were deployed for fast and accurate survey and mapping of slum areas for obtaining geospatial maps duly integrated with cadastral revenue maps. As many as 1725 slums were mapped, 162,000 households were surveyed and more than 52,000 families granted land rights within the first 18 months. Geo Smart India gives the award for outstanding examples in innovation and excellence in geospatial sector each year.