Home States Odisha

BJD MP demands inclusion of 3 tribal languages in 8th Schedule

Mundari is spoken by more than six lakh people belonging to the Munda and Mundari tribes of Odisha, he said and added that Bhumij is spoken by about three lakh people.

Published: 05th December 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN a special mention in Rajya Sabha, BJD MP Sasmit Patra demanded that the Centre should take necessary steps for inclusion of Ho, Mundari and Bhumij languages in the Eigth Schedule of Constitution at the earliest.

Stating that language is extremely important for ethnic identity, Patra said with a Scheduled Tribe population of over 22.85 per cent, Odisha is home to 62 tribal communities, including 13 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG). Inclusion of Ho, Mundari and Bhumij languages will go a long way in fulfilling the long-standing demands and aspirations of the tribal communities speaking these three languages in Odisha, he said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written in this regard to Union Home Minister Amit Shah last year and requested for inclusion of the three languages in the 8th Schedule, he said and added that Ho language is spoken by nearly 10 lakh tribal people living in Odisha and Jharkhand. After Santhali, which has already been included, Ho is the second most widely spoken tribal language in Odisha.

Mundari is spoken by more than six lakh people belonging to the Munda and Mundari tribes of Odisha, he said and added that Bhumij is spoken by about three lakh people.

BJD MP from Puri Pinaki Mishra has demanded that States like Odisha which are facing natural calamities on a regular basis should be accorded special focus status. Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Mishra mentioned about the devastation caused by cyclones earlier and now for Fani, especially in Puri district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp