Differently-abled youth from Odisha overcomes odds to become self-reliant

Born to a poor tribal family, 24-year old Rabi Sabar had to face numerous challenges during childhood due to his disability.

Published: 05th December 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 08:10 PM

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Despite suffering from Cerebral Palsy since birth, 24-year old has set an example for others by becoming self-reliant.

A native of Tanwat village in Maraguda valley region of the district, Rabi was given the State award for rendering remarkable service for the cause of People with Disabilities (PwDs) in Bhubaneswar on International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday.

Born to a poor tribal family, Rabi had to face numerous challenges during childhood due to his disability. But this did not deter his parents from admitting him to Biju Patnaik Special School for Mentally Challenged here in 2004.

When Rabi joined the school in 2004, it had around 35 students. He found it difficult to adjust there. His speech problem made it tough for him to cope in the school as could not utter a word and made random noises.

However, Rabi started overcoming his weaknesses and got involved in regular activities of the school. In 2006, he represented the school in a drama competition in Rourkela and this gave him immense confidence. He engaged himself in a number of vocational activities in the school like candle and chalk making which was a part of the curriculum. He also developed interest in gardening and agricultural activities.

Rabi is now able to do things like any other normal person. Though his speech problem persists, he has acquired several skills. In 2016, Rabi was engaged as an attendant in the special school under ‘Gharaunda’ scheme of the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities.

Now, he has become self-reliant and earns Rs 5,000 per month.Principal-cum-secretary of the school Rajeswari Samanta accompanied Rabi to Bhubaneswar where he received the award along with a cash prize of Rs 25,000 from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

