Home States Odisha

Food Corporation of India starts probe into rice procurement irregularity in Odisha

It is alleged that millers were asked to deposit extra four quintal rice each in a lot of 270 kg along with Rs 7,000 by the quality control officials and depot staff.

Published: 05th December 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Food Corporation of India, Food grains

Representational image (File photo| PTI))

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A two-member team of Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Wednesday started probe into allegations of corruption against quality control officials of Jeypore during procurement of rice from millers in 2018-19 kharif season.

The Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) had asked millers of Koraput to deliver around 2,29,828 quintal raw rice and 50,673 quintal boiled rice to Umuri depot of FCI in Jeypore. It is alleged that the millers were asked to deposit extra four quintal rice each in a lot of 270 kg along with Rs 7,000 by the quality control officials and depot staff.

When a few millers refused to pay the bribe, they were allegedly harassed by the officials and the rice supplied by them to the depot was returned. As the millers’ complaint in the matter to the Area Manager of FCI, Jeypore failed to yield any result, they approached former Koraput Collector S Chakravarty on May 1 this year.

Chakravarty assigned the responsibility of conducting a probe into the matter to Jeypore District Civil Supplies Officer (DCSO). The DCSO found the allegations to be true following which the Collector raised the issue with the regional office of FCI at Kolkata.

The FCI team comprising DGM Kolkata Jayadeep Kachhap and an official of the Vigilance wing of the regional office inspected the rice stock at Jeypore depot and interacted with quality control officials, agents, millers and the DCSO. Kachhap said an internal departmental inquiry will be conducted into the matter. “This will ensure transparency in the probe,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Civil Supplies Corporation Food Corporation of India Odisha food corruption Jeypore District Civil Supplies Officer
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp