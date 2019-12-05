Home States Odisha

Haj pilgrims cheated Rs 28 lakh by agent

The complainants said, Abdul Rahim of Kumbharpada, had collected money a year back towards tickets, lodging and boarding for Haj and Umrah pilgrimage.

Published: 05th December 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: AS many as 35 Haj pilgrims of Sambalpur were cheated at least `28 lakh by the agent of a tour operator who was paid to arrange for their religious trip.The complainants said, Abdul Rahim of Kumbharpada, had collected money a year back towards tickets, lodging and boarding for Haj and Umrah pilgrimage.

He collected advance of `28 lakh from the victims in the name of Al Khatib Tours and Travels, Sambalpur. When the victims enquired about the tickets, the accused said he had transferred the money to Akbar Tours & Travels, Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

The victims then went to the office of Akbar Tours & Travels in Raipur to enquire about their tickets. But the tour operator told them that he had not received any money from Abdul. They again asked Abdul about their tickets. But for the last one month, he had been telling them that he had deposited the amount with Akbar Tours and Travels, Raipur and cannot help them.

Abdul later said he would not return their money and threatened them of dire consequences if they informed the police. A complainant, Haji Mohammad Islam of Bhutapada, said Abdul had collected `66,000 from him for the pilgrimage.

The complainants called on Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh over the issue on Wednesday. Islam said the SP assured that action would be taken against Abdul.Additional SP, Sambalpur P K Mohapatra said a case has been registered with Dhanupali police station in this connection and the matter is being investigated.

