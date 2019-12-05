Home States Odisha

Large cooperative societies witness rush for paddy procurement tokens in Rourkela

Under the new system, registered farmers are required to submit in writing if their crops are ready for sale.

Published: 05th December 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy bags kept for procurement in a mandi

Paddy bags kept for procurement in a mandi (File photo)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The large and multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPS) across the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district are witnessing a mad rush as farmers are in a hurry to inform the status of crop harvesting to get centralised tokens for paddy procurement.  

Under the new system, registered farmers are required to submit in writing if their crops are ready for sale. The LAMPS then forwards this information to the State Government for issue of centralised tokens to farmers. Once the token is issued, an SMS is sent to the mobile phone of farmer asking him to appear on a specific date with paddy for sale.

This information is also shared with LAMPS and Civil Supplies Office. Bonai Krushak Sangh president Dambrudhar Kishan said farmers are flocking to the local LAMPS to submit data about their crops. However, since farmers are not acquainted with the new system and Bonai LAMPS officials are unable to handle the situation properly, a chaotic situation prevails, he claimed.  Similar situation prevailed in rest of the LAMPS in the district.

While harvesting of paddy crops is still underway and likely to stretch beyond December, farmers are anxious as they may not be able to sell their crops if they fail to get tokens early. The most worried are farmers who have harvested crops on the upland.On the other hand, many instances of paddy getting rejected for moisture content beyond permissible limits have surfaced in the district.

Managing director of Kuanrmunda LAMPS Ranjit Lakra said in some places of Nuagaon block, paddy was rejected due to excess moisture content. He said farmers of Kuanrmunda block are not turning up at the LAMPS office despite reminders fearing rejection. The farmers are seeking more time to dry the paddy crops properly.

Meanwhile, paddy procurement in the district is slowly picking up pace. Sundargarh Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies Jerome Kerketta informed that from Wednesday, procurement started at Bargaon, Birbira, Majhapara, Nuagaon and few other LAMPS.

He said that no registered farmers would be left out of the procurement process. Once the new system gets fully streamlined, it would benefit the farmers, Kerketta added.The district has sent details of 37,952 registered farmers to the Government. In the first phase, 1.18 lakh tonne of paddy would be procured.

1.41 lakh paddy bags procured

SAMBALPUR: As many as 1,41,881 bags of paddy weighing 59,590.02 quintal were procured from 945 farmers of the district on Wednesday. So far, 9,16,204 bags of paddy weighing 3,84,805.68 quintal have been purchased from 5,832 farmers in the ensuing kharif season.

While paddy procurement in Sambalpur Sadar sub-division began on November 21, the process in Kuchinda and Rairakhol started on December 2. During the last kharif season, 8,29,297 bags of paddy weighing 3,48,304.74 quintal were procured from 4,897 farmers till December 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha LAMPS
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp