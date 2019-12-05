Home States Odisha

No response to HC notice on ‘fake’ teachers

After issuing notice, the Court had gone on to appoint a lawyer Sudarshan Nanda as Amicus Curiae in the case on April 24, 2019.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A PIL seeking a vigilance probe into ‘fake schools and bogus teachers’ allegedly thriving on funds allocated by the State Government has virtually made no headway as the Orissa High Court has not received any response from the State Government.

Notice was issued on the PIL to the Principal Secretary in School and Mass Education department on December 10, 2018. A reply was expected by January 21, 2019, the date fixed for hearing of the case.
After issuing notice, the Court had gone on to appoint a lawyer Sudarshan Nanda as Amicus Curiae in the case on April 24, 2019. But the case had since made little or no headway as the Court found that no response from the department had been received when the case came up on Monday.

The division bench of Chief Justice K S Jhaveri and Justice K R Mohapatra directed the Government to comply with the December 10, 2018 order and respond to the notice issued in the case on December 23.
The Court had registered the PIL on the basis of a letter petition filed by Sanjaya Kumar Maharana of Patia in Bhubaneswar alleging that fake schools and bogus teachers were ‘plundering / looting a whopping `200 crore every year from the State treasury.

While seeking a vigilance probe, the petition had alleged that “though the Government is allotting huge amount of money in Annual Budget for School and Mass Education department, plenty of funds allotted for both elementary and secondary education are being taken by fake students and teachers.”

