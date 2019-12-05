Odisha: Students of Bhima Bhoi Medical College protest over delay in results

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Undergraduate students of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Balangir staged dharna outside the administrative block of Sambalpur University on Wednesday over delay in publication of their results.

The first-year MBBS students also met the university authorities in this regard. A student, Biswa Ranjan Sahoo, said, “Since the results are not yet out, we cannot start our second year professional classes. Moreover, the delay in publication of results will affect the completion of course and students will be unable to appear the PG entrance examination on time leading to loss of a year.”

The MCH started functioning in September last year with the first batch of 100 students. An equal number of students in the second batch have also been admitted this year. While the semester examination is conducted by the MCH, students have to appear a professional test for getting promoted to next year. This test is conducted by Sambalpur University under which the MCH is accredited.

Sources said though the first year results were supposed to be out by September this year, it is yet to be published even after three months.

Earlier in October, four first year students had held discussions with the university’s Examination Controller SN Nayak in this regard. However, the students alleged that the response of the university authorities was lukewarm. Later, 30 students again went to the university to discuss the issue with the Vice-Chancellor. But since the VC was absent, they held talks with Nayak.

Though the Examination Controller promised to take steps within two days, he refused to giving an assurance in written, the students said.

Nayak said, “The results could not be published due to some official problems. However, we are working on it and the results will be out by Saturday.”

Recently, Sambalpur University has hit headlines over a number of administrative lapses. Last month, a group of students of integrated B.Ed./M.Ed had approached the district Collector after they failed to apply for teachership examination. On Tuesday, students of MSc, medical physics had staged protest in front of the university over demand for AERB recognition for the course.