Onion prices soar to Rs 120, Jan crop may bring hope

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Onion prices touched a new high of `120 per kg in most parts of the State on Wednesday leaving the consumers teary-eyed. If market sources are to be believed, the crisis will continue till January when arrival of new crop is expected.

The spike in onion price is attributed to huge demand-supply gap. There is a drastic fall in the supply of onion to the State from Nashik and Andhra Pradesh, major source markets for the vegetable.

The wholesale mandi (Kuberpuri at Aiginia) in the city which meets the onion demand of Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri and parts of Ganjam district is getting a supply of about 40 tonnes against a supply of 200 to 250 tonnes a week ago.

The wholesale price of onion has spiralled to `1,000 to `1,100 per quintal. The retail traders have been keeping a profit margin of about `20-a-kg ever since crisis erupted. “There is no immediate solution to this problem. With reports coming for late arrival of new onion crops, chances of price cooling down is remote,” said general secretary of Kuberpuri Merchants’ Association, Shakti Shankar Mishra.

The onion import by MMTC will have little impact on domestic market as the contracted volume is too small against demand. No one is sure what will be Odisha’s share in the first consignment arriving from Egypt, Mishra added.

The MMTC which has contracted 6,090 tonnes of onion from Egypt is expected to receive it at Mumbai in the second or third week this month.

The national PSU has further contracted 4,000 tones of onions from Turkey which is expected to arrive by mid-January, 2020. This 4,000 MT is in addition to the 17,090 MT of onions already contracted, which includes 6,090 tonnes from Egypt and 11,000 tonnes from Turkey.

The Centre has also directed MMTC to issue three more tenders for import of 5,000 tonnes each from Turkey and European Union and one is a global tender. Though the Government has requisitioned for imported onion, there is no clarity on the volume and who will handle this business. The Government may request NAFED to supply onion to the State.