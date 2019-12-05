Home States Odisha

Paediatrician suspended

Odisha Government on Wednesday suspended a paediatrician and initiated proceedings against superintendent of a sub-divisional hospital after charging them with negligence.

Published: 05th December 2019 07:03 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Wednesday suspended a paediatrician and initiated proceedings against superintendent of a sub-divisional hospital after charging them with negligence.
Consultant (Paediatric) of Patnagarh Sub Divisional Hospital (SDH) Dr Biju Agrawal has been suspended for not prescribing an injection, which was available under the State Government’s free drugs scheme Niramaya.

Sources said Dr Agrawal had prescribed Netilmicin instead of Amikacin antibiotic forcing the relatives of a one-year-old child to purchase it from medicine store. Amikacin was available at the Niramaya counter of the hospital.

This was brought to the notice of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda, who was on a visit to the hospital on Wednesday. The action was taken against the paediatrician after the allegation was found to be true during investigation.

Dr Agrawal has been asked to remain in the district headquarters of Balangir and not leave without obtaining prior permission of the competent authority.

A proceeding has also been initiated against Superintendent of the SDH Dr Dilip Biswal as he failed to ensure that doctors in the hospital are prescribing medicines available in Niramaya store.

“All Government doctors have been directed to write medicines that are provided by the Government under free drugs scheme - Niramaya. Heads of the hospitals have been asked to ensure that the instructions are being followed in true spirit. It is not acceptable to force patients purchase from outside when similar medicines are available at the Niramaya store,” said Dr Meherda.

