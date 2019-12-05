Pandian reviews Lingaraj Temple infra work

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Secretary to Chief Minister for Transformation and Initiatives (5T) VK Pandian and Works Secretary Krishan Kumar visited Lingaraj Temple early on Wednesday to review infrastructure development work of Ekamrakshetra.

Pandian and Kumar, accompanied by DCP Anup Sahu, Khurda ADM Manoranjan Mallick and officials of Lingaraj Temple Administration, reviewed the redevelopment and beautification work in the area surrounding Lingaraj temple.

Visit of 5T Secretary to Ekamrakshetra assumes significance when the State Government embarked on renovating the vicinity of old shrines and preserving heritage structures.

The State Government is removing all structures within 75 metres of Jagannath temple in Puri for better conservation of the shrine and is taking a similar measure with regard to the Lingaraj Temple here.As part of the initiative, the State Government has already razed an unsafe market complex located nearer to the temple as part of redevelopment of the area.

Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation officials, who had conducted the survey with the help of temple administration, stated that encroachments around the temple identified during the survey would be removed for widening of roads and creation of more public space around the temple. If required, the Government may also acquire private land in the area for this purpose, the officials had said earlier.