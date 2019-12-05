Home States Odisha

Pradhan seeks Goyal help for Angul Aluminium Park

Writing to Goyal on Tuesday, Pradhan requested the former to undertake a review of the work done so far on the project to upgrade the infrastructure at the park for a restart.

Published: 05th December 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 09:46 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has sought personal intervention of Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to restart the project for upgradation of infrastructure at Angul Aluminium Park.

He also requested to restore central assistance to the Odisha Aluminum Cluster at Angul under Modified Industrial Infrastructure Upgradation Scheme (MIIUS) with the objective of enhancing industrial competitiveness of the aluminum industry by providing quality infrastructure facility in the cluster which has the potential to become globally competitive.

Pradhan took up the issue with Goyal in the wake of the latter’s reply to the Rajya Sabha on November 29 that apex committee of the MIIUS has decided to drop the project due to slow progress.
Pradhan said the project for upgradation of infrastructure at the park was accorded final approval on August 18, 2015 with an estimated cost of `99.6 crore including central grant of `33.44 crore under MIIUS with a duration of 2 years implementation period from the date of approval. An agency namely Angul Aluminium Park Private Limited (AAPPL) was constituted for the implementation of the project. But the apex committee on November 1, 2018 decided to drop the project due to its slow progress and directed AAPPL to refund the released Central grant, he said.

