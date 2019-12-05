Sarangi urges review of proposal on LPT closure

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi has assured that he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the proposal to shut down Low Power Transmitters (LPT).

Speaking at the first State-level convention of Association of Akashvani and Doordarshan Engineering Employees (AADEE), Odisha at National Academy of Broadcasting and Multimedia here, he said he has already written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar urging him to rethink the decision to close around 1500 LPTs in phases across the country.

“I have requested the Minister to look into the issue as per Government norms. As suggested by employees, LPTs can be converted into FM transmission centres and its reach can rise up to 90 per cent instead of the current 52 per cent,” he said.

AADEE State Secretary Bibhuti Bhusan Das delivered the welcome address. National president Pulak Ray, general secretary Anil Kumar S and East Zone president Subrat Goswami also spoke.