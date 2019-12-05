Home States Odisha

State fails to utilise Nirbhaya fund

Though the Centre has released Rs 9.49 crore to Odisha under Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) scheme to secure the distress hours, the State has failed to utilise the money.

Published: 05th December 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As public anger over rising crimes against women escalates, including the recent gang-rape of a minor girl by a suspended cop and his associates in Puri, statistics reveal that Odisha has failed to utilise funds released by the Centre under Nirbhaya Fund.
Ranked second in crime rate against women in the country, Odisha has utilised less than 10 per cent of sanctioned/allocated funds released under various components of the scheme for safety and security of women in the last three years.

As per the data made available in Lok Sabha, the State has so far received Rs 43 crore under five components of the scheme, including Rs 22.7 crore under Central Victim Compensation Fund (CVCF), which has been released as one-time grant to the State to support and supplement the victim compensation schemes. But, it has submitted utilisation certificates for only Rs 3.1 crore. Of Rs 22.7 crore sanctioned/allocated under CVCF, only Rs 58 lakh has been utilised.

Presenting the status of utilisation of the fund, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani said of Rs 5.4 crore was released to the State under Department of Justice, not a single penny has been utilised.

Odisha has utilised only Rs 54.46 lakh of Rs 10.38 crore released for One Stop Centre (OSC) and Rs 1.4 crore of the released Rs 1.91 crore has been spent under universalisation of women helpline scheme.
Irani informed that Odisha is at the bottom among 11 States in terms of utilisation of funds under Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC). While Odisha has utilised only Rs 58 lakh, Uttar Pradesh topped the list with utilisation of around 3.93 crore.

Though the Centre has released Rs 9.49 crore to Odisha under Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) scheme to secure the distress hours, the State has failed to utilise the money.

Even as Nirbhaya Fund Framework provides a non-lapsable corpus fund for security of women, the abysmal utilisation of Central funds has exposed the lack of interest of State Government to develop a robust mechanism and infrastructure to prevent such heinous crimes.

In a recent reply in the State Assembly, Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra had informed that 1,149 rape cases, including 604 involving minors, were registered in Odisha in the first six months of the year.

The latest statistics released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) stated with 94 complaints per one lakh population, Odisha recorded second-highest number of crimes against women in the country after Assam in 2017.

