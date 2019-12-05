State universities struggle with faculty crunch

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when Odisha Government claims to be taking fresh measures under its ‘5T’ initiative to bring reforms in higher education sector, large scale vacancies in State-run universities presents a contrasting picture.

Statistics of the Higher Education department reveal that a total 844 teaching posts are lying vacant in 10 State universities. The highest number of teaching posts are vacant at Ravenshaw University in Cuttack followed by Gangadhar Meher University in Sambalpur and Utkal University here.

A whopping 179 teaching posts, including those of 24 Professor, 48 Associate Professor and 107 Assistant Professor, are vacant at Ravenshaw Univeristy. Similarly, there are 129 vacancies in Gangadhar Meher University.

As per the statistics, a total of 120 faculty positions are vacant at Utkal University, including 31 Professor, 42 Associate Professor and 47 Assistant Professor posts.Even the five-year-old Ramadevi Women’s University in the city is grappling with faculty crunch with nearly 105 vacancies. Nine teaching posts in professor rank, 28 Associate Professor and 68 Assistant Professor posts are vacant RD Women’s University.

Berhampur University and Sambalpur University are also struggling with vacancies in 72 and 51 teaching posts respectively.

The fate of Fakir Mohan University and North Orissa University is no different. As many as 72 and 79 posts are vacant in FMU and NOU respectively. Khallikote University has 12 posts to be filled up while Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University is yet to make appointments against 25 posts which are vacant since long.

The vacancies continue to hamper teaching as well as research programmes even as the State Government has taken a number of measures including making seven-hour duty compulsory for the faculty.

The Higher Education department, which has assured to recruit around 600 faculties to fill the vacancies, is yet to begin the recruitment process.

On the other hand, some guest faculties claim that in such a grim situation, the decision of the department to terminate them by May 2020 will boomerang. The higher education officials could not be reached for his comments.