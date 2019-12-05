Home States Odisha

Students plan revival of ailing salt industry in Odisha's Ganjam district

Suraj and Pratik will participate in the 5-day national science project competition for children to be held at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala from December 27.  

Published: 05th December 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Salt pits in Ganjam district

Salt pits in Ganjam district| Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two students of Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Neelakantha Nagar have come up with a plan to revive the century-old salt industry of Ganjam district, which is on the brink of extinction.

Suraj Kumar Mishra and BS Pratik, students of Class IX of the student, in their science project, 'Ganjamra Dhabala Suna' (the white gold of Ganjam) have suggested that farmers can produce iodised salt by using indigenous methods and effective brine management.

They argued that the salt farmers can mix the brine with lime to clear the mud. The quantity of magnesium can be further reduced with application of soda ash. Potassium iodate can be sprayed on the brine when it further dries up. The vaporization process can be further checked with the application of sulphuric acid which would enable the farmers to maintain adequate iodine quantity in the salt. The process would entail production cost of only Rs 8 per quintal.

They said non-iodised salt can be used in production of soap, detergent, coconut farming and chemical industries. “This would help revive the industry and prevent migration of salt farmers from the district to other States in search of jobs,” the students said.

Iodization of salt was made compulsory in 1994 in view of widespread prevalence of iodine deficiency disorders (IDD) in the country. Success in reducing IDD after salt iodization prompted Odisha to ban non-iodized salt in 1995.

Following this, salt cooperative societies expressed their inability to produce iodised salt as it involved huge investment. The practice of primitive methods and absence of technical know-how to maintain brine density in common reservoir subsequently affected salt manufacturing in the district.

The Humma Salt Production and Sale Cooperative Society in the district was registered on June 27, 1942. The society started production of salt in 1946 with 68 workers. It later provided  livelihood to thousands of salt farmers and their family members. However, the society is on the verge of closure owing to ban on non-iodised salt.

Suraj and Pratik will participate in the 5-day national science project competition for children to be held at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala from December 27.  

They were guided in preparing the project by assistant-head master Jateswar Kar and science teacher of the premier institute Bahan Kumar Maharana. The project was conceived by retired science teacher and treasurer of the management committee of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Rabindranath Jena.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganjamra Dhabala Suna
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp