Swabhiman Anchal on the boil again with protests in Odisha's Malkangiri district

Villagers of seven panchayats across the region have taken to the streets and intensified protests after the end of one-month deadline given to authorities to arrest the killers of a villager.

Swabhiman Anchal saw protests again on the mysterious death of Raju Hantal

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI After a lull of over one and half months, Swabhiman Anchal in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district is once again on the boil over the mysterious death of Raju Hantal, a native of Ranginiguda village under Dhuliput panchayat.

Accusing the police of delaying probe into Raju’s death in a bid to shield the culprits, around 5,000 tribals staged a massive protest at Hantalguda on Monday. Apart from venting their anger against police for not making any headway in the case, the villagers also opposed the administration’s move to set up a new BSF camp at Hantalguda.

Raising questions over the administration’s silence on their 31-point charter of demands, the protestors alleged that BSF jawans were behind the murder of Raju. The villagers also warned that they would oppose construction of the main road from Hantalguda to Andrapalli if the Government failed to meet their demands and stop the combining operation by BSF.

Dhanurjaya Hantal of Dhuliput village said, “Though nearly two months have passed, the police are yet to nab the killers of Raju. We want development in the region. Officers of the district administration should visit our areas not the men in khaki or uniform with guns.”

While senior police officials are tight-lipped over Raju’s death, investigating officer of the case Rama Prasad Nag said the postmortem reports revealed that there were no injury mark on his body. Raju’s was due to neurogenic shock. Police are now investigating the cause of the shock which resulted in his death. “We are yet to reach at any logical conclusion,” he said.

Meanwhile, security experts have warned the police and State Government of the situation turning volatile in Swabhiman Anchal in days to come if the mystery behind Raju’s death is not unearthed soon and administration fails to meet the demands of villagers. The Maoists have thrown their support behind the villagers thereby making the situation worse, they said.

“Any kind of insincerity on the part of the administration towards these decades-long neglected people would cost the Government dear as many villagers of hamlets like Jumadangi bordering Andhra Pradesh have deserted their homes and settled in the neighbouring State alleging lack of basic amenities in Odisha side,” the experts added.

Raju’s body was found in the anganwadi kitchen of Jantapai village under Papermetla panchayat on September 15 evening.

Maoist posters surface

MALKANGIRI: Panic gripped villagers of Swabhiman Anchal after Maoist posters surfaced at Hatpada of Panasput village under Chitrakonda block on the third day of PLGA week on Wednesday. The CPI (Maoist) in its posters urged local youths to join the banned outfit. Meanwhile, the BSF, DVF and SOG personnel have intensified anti-Maoist operation in the.

