Tomatoes hurled at Minister’s house

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Protestors took the streets on Wednesday demanding resignation of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra over the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl under Kumbharpada police limits in Puri.

Activists of NSUI and Youth Congress hurled tomatoes at the Minister’s government quarters here and demanded his resignation. Police said Mishra was not present at his residence during the protest.

“One platoon police force was deployed near Mishra’s quarters and 20 protestors were taken into preventive custody,” police said.

Leaders of BJP Mahila Morcha who were marching towards Naveen Niwas were intercepted by police on the way. “We wanted to meet the Chief Minister to discuss the recent crimes against women but it is unfortunate that leaders of other political parties are not able to reach him,” said BJP Mahila Morcha chief Pravati Parida.

Police said four platoons of police force were deployed at Naveen Niwas and 15 BJP Mahila Morcha leaders taken into preventive custody.

Members of Nabanirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan staged a protest by holding liquor bottles and attempted to march towards Naveen Niwas to demand ban on sale of liquor. They said alcohol consumption was leading to rise in crimes in Odisha.

Police intercepted the protestors near Sishu Bhawan Square here and detained about 50 activists from the spot.