29 mandaps to be sealed  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 29 kalyan mandaps and marriage halls in North zone of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will be sealed for operating without valid trade licence, holding tax, building plan and waste management procedure. These violations are leading to traffic congestion in the city, stated a release by Zonal Deputy Commissioner of North Zone.

“The joint enforcement teams of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Bhubaneswar Development Authority asked to seal those mandaps and submit compliance report on a daily basis,” Zonal Deputy Commissioner of North Zone said.

BMC has also requested Commissionerate Police to arrange adequate police force along with lady police personnel to seal the mandaps. The process of sealing the mandaps will commence from Friday.