Boat rides start at Hirakud dam

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to attract more visitors to Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, boat rides have been started at Hirakud dam reservoir recently.The Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary is located on the banks of Hirakud dam reservoir spread over 746 sq km and shore line of 640 km. DFO, Hirakud Wildlife Division Sanath Kumar N said at present, two existing eight-seater mechanised boats are being used for guided boat tours in the reservoir.

Each boat trip is of 30 to 40 minutes duration. A group of minimum six persons will be allowed in one trip and an eco-guide will accompany them during the trip. It is a community managed nature tourism programme and each person has to pay `100 to enjoy the ride, he said.

The wildlife division would get four new 10-seater mechanised boats, at `7.5 lakh each, by the end of this month. Once the new boats are procured, the existing ones will no longer be used. Located at a distance of around 40 km from Sambalpur town, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary is spread over 353.81 sq km in Sambalpur and Bargarh districts. It provides a natural habitat to a variety of wildlife.