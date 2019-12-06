Brakes on registration renewal of old vehicles  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Despite the State Government relaxing enforcement of new traffic norms by another three months, owners of vehicles older than 15 years in Ganjam district are finding it difficult to renew their registration certificates as the staff of Regional Transport office (RTO) are busy in issuing driving license and pollution certificates.

Suresh Panda of Chhatrapur, whose two-wheeler’s 15-year registration expired in September, has visited the RTO office over a dozen of times but had to return empty-handed.As per norms, owners of such vehicles have to apply at least a fortnight before the expiry date of registration certificate. If their vehicles are not registered again, they have to pay fine from the day of expiry of the certificate expired till the renewal.

A dejected Panda said he tried to explain his condition to to the RTO officials but failed as the latter are busy in verification of documents and issuing certificates at various places apart from conducting usual checking on roads. The officials are so busy that persons wanting to change their vehicle ownership are also being turned away, he claimed.

As per RTO records, the number of 15-year-old vehicles in the district is around 88,903 of which 82,666 are personal and 6,237 are transport. The transport vehicles include 2,356 buses and 3,881 goods trucks. The district also has around 380 vehicles of various Government departments which are more than 15 years old. Of the 380 Government vehicles, 199 have been declared condemned by the RTO while the rest are operating.

The RTO is also getting requests from owners who want to voluntarily get their old vehicles deregistered. For cancelling the registration number of an old vehicle, owners have to write a letter to the RTO along with the original registration certificate, cut-out of the vehicle’s chassis and a confirmation letter from the scrapper.

If a vehicle owner wants to retain the registration number, a separate application has to be submitted. Official sources said 4,85,298 vehicles of various types were registered from 2000 to November, 2019.

People are also making a beeline for roadside pollution checking centres. A total of 1,37,610 pollution certificates were issued from September 1 till November 30 in the district. Earlier 11 persons were authorised for pollution checking in Ganjam. But as the demand increased, the number was increased to 18. However, this too has proved inadequate in view of the massive queue of vehicles in front of the existing centres.RTO Sanjay Kumar Biswal said despite the heavy workload, the staff are trying their best to solve the issues of persons visiting the transport office.