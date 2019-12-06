‘MEA has no info on Nithyananda’

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the absconding self-styled godman Nithyananda surfaces through a website claiming to have formed a new nation of his, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said there is no whereabouts of the fugitive.MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said no agency has yet approached the Ministry with substantive information on Nithyananda, who has apparently absconded. Kumar was here to attend regional media engagement of MEA.

“Such incidents are normally reported by investigating agencies. We act on the advice of the agencies. We have not received any such information on Nithyananda so far. We have to be informed about the case mentioning that the person is believed to be living in such country along with the request for extradition,” he said.

The MEA spokesperson, however, made it clear that the Ministry can not act suo-moto on the recent developments in connection with Nithyananda unless there is any communication from any of the agencies probing his case. Kumar confirmed that Indian passport of Nithyananda has been cancelled.

Nithyananda’s claims of forming the new nation came days after Gujarat Police and CID team conducted searches at his Bengaluru ashram. Accused of rape, forceful confinement and kidnapping, he has been frequently changing his place of stay to evade arrest. He is now believed to be hiding in an island off Ecuador coast.

On the run for over several months, he is claimed to have formed a new nation christened as ‘Kailaasa’. Described as the greatest Hindu nation on earth on the website, Kailaasa has own flag and emblem. Authenticity of the website is yet to be established.“Once we receive information on the case details of the person concerned along with the suspected country of stay, we will be happy to cooperate. We will approach that country citing the pending cases and start extradition process,” Kumar added.