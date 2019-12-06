Release of mine water to farms angers villagers

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Release of polluted water from coal mines to paddy fields has irked residents of Patharmunda village in Kaniha block. The villagers, in a letter to General Manager of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, Kaniha area Narayan Das, demanded compensation for losses incurred by them due to release of contaminated water from the mines.

The villagers said water from the mines has caused considerable damage to their paddy crops. Despite repeated appeals to the MCL authorities, nothing has been done to address the issue, they said.The villagers warned of closing the mines in the area forcibly if they are not compensated for their losses. However, Das said the villagers have already been compensated. Talcher Sub-Collector Paresh Nayak pleaded ignorance about the matter.