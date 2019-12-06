‘Shakti Bazar’ for women SHGs opens in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a bid to provide direct market linkage to women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of Sundargarh district, Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) opened ‘Shakti Bazar’ on the premises of Koelnagar Kalyan Mandap here on Thursday.As many as 44 stalls have been set up at the market where SHG members from across the district will be to sell their produce. Rourkela MLA and Sundargarh District Planning Committee chairman Sarada Prasad Nayak, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan and RMC Commissioner and Rourkela ADM Yeddula Vijay were present at the inaugural function.

They highlighted the women’s empowerment initiatives of the State Government and hoped RMC’s effort would go a long way in ensuring economic independence of the SHG members.The RMC sources said products made by the SHG members including terracotta items, handicrafts, spices, ‘papad,’ condiments, cloth and paper bags, sarees, agriculture products and edibles will be sold at the market.

They said previously the SHG members were having limited option of selling their products at Pallishree Mela or trade fairs. Now they can sell their products from the market on a regular basis. The Shakti Bazaar, inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in March this year, will operate from 10 am to 10 pm.