Students confined to room for not paying fees

A private English medium school in Sankharidiha in Dharmasala block punished 60 of its students by not allowing them to appear for examination as they had allegedly not paid their fees.

Published: 06th December 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR:  A private English medium school in Sankharidiha in Dharmasala block punished 60 of its students by not allowing them to appear for examination as they had allegedly not paid their fees. The students of Dharmasala Public School were allegedly confined to a room for 45 minutes when examinations were underway. The father of a student who was punished by the school staff said his son’s name was called in front of other students during morning prayer as a defaulter.

 “The a lady teacher named Rita took him along with at least 60 other students to a room and confined them there while the examinations were underway. They were released after a few students cried out lout from the room,” he said.  The school made them sit for the examination after 45 minutes when most of the other students had already finished their papers. Guardian of another student said such humiliation leaves a scar on the minds of students. When the parents confronted the school secretary over the matter, the latter said it was the best method to collect fees. 

Later, a few parents of the students brought the matter to the notice of Jajpur District Education Officer (DEO) Krushna Chandra Nayak following which he reached the school and inquired into the allegation. 
 Nayak said the allegation levelled by the parents were found to be true. “Such incidents can leave a lasting impression on students. Schools cannot prevent any student from appearing for examinations over delayed or non-payment of fees. It is high time educational institutions realised that education is a right, not a privilege,” he said. 

