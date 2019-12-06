Home States Odisha

Tribal girl bags UN award for fighting child marriage   

Belonging to the Kanda tribe, Jhulima hails from a very poor family. She dropped out of school when she was in Class X because of poverty and even worked as a labourer to support her family’s income.

Jhulima Pradhan receiving the award from Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Bringing laurels to the State, a tribal girl of Bandudi village under Khajuripada block of Kandhamal district on Thursday won the Unicef-supported V-Award for her work to end child marriage and promote education among girls in her area.Twenty two-year-old Jhulima Pradhan received the award from Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju at UN-House, New Delhi on the occasion International Volunteers Day. She is one among the 10 awardees of the country and only from the State. V-Award recognises extraordinary young people who are changing their own life and that of the communities around them.

Belonging to the Kanda tribe, Jhulima hails from a very poor family. She dropped out of school when she was in Class X because of poverty and even worked as a labourer to support her family’s income. Later, she joined an NGO as volunteer and led adolescent girls of her village to fight against child marriage. So far, she and other girls of her community have helped stop around 12 child marriages in the area.

Later, she resumed her studies through open schooling and completed her schooling. Jhulima has also inspired other girls to rejoin school and go for skill training. As Bandudi, a remote and inaccessible village surrounded by mountains, comes under high malaria zone, Jhulima and her girls’ group started to spread awareness among villagers on ways to prevent the vector-borne disease. She is also involved as a girl leader in MDD-MR campaign. 

After her success in preventing child marriages in the area, she used her experience in protecting child rights. She has formed a cultural troupe with help of local adolescent girls to spread message on social issues related to child rights. Jhulima is currently working on child marriage prevention in different districts. Most of the people, including Jhulima’s family members, depend on agriculture, daily wage and collection of non-timber forest produce for sustenance.Jhulima said the award has boosted her courage and confidence to work towards eradicating the practice of child marriage completely from her region.

