Woman dies after delivery  

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The death of a 28-year-old woman with bad obstetric history after giving birth at Karagola village after she was allegedly denied admission in hospital has exposed lapses in health care delivery in the district.The victim, Dasei Padhan of Putipal village in Kankadahanda block, had suffered five miscarriages in the past. She delivered her sixth baby on Wednesday.

Sources said Dasei had visited Kamakshyanagar Sub-Divisional Hospital on December 2. She was examined by a gynaecologist at the hospital. The doctor was told about Dasei’s miscarriages following which he denied her admission in the hospital.

Dasei was referred to the district headquarters hospital, where in the absence of anaesthetist, caesarian sections are conducted only on Friday. The woman returned to her native village and died after giving birth to a baby boy. Questions are being raised over health professionals’ apathy towards patients with past medical record.Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dr Niranjan Mishra said he has directed the medical officer of Birasal to probe into the incident and submit a report within 48 hours.