Woman dies in boar attack

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 56-year-old woman was killed by a group of boars at Narasinghpur village within Bhitarkanika National Park on Wednesday night. The deceased, Basanti Jena, was attacked by boars while she was guarding her paddy crops.The victim’s family members will get compensation from the Forest department, said DFO of Bhitarkanika National Park Bikash Ranjan Dash.

The incident sparked tension in the area on Thursday as a large number of people blocked Tantiapala-Narasinghpur road protesting rise in cases of animal attacks on human beings.“More than 300 boars have strayed into the village and its nearby areas.

They are roaming around vegetable and paddy fields. However, the villagers rarely attack the rampaging animals as they know it is an offence under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,” said Ranjan Manna, a resident of Narasinghpur.The DFO said forest personnel have started night vigil in the village. The villagers have been advised to avoid moving out of their homes during night, he said.