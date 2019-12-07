Home States Odisha

17K trees to be felled for coal mining

As many as 17,704 trees will be felled by NLC India Limited for coal mining at Talabira and Khinda villages under Rengali forest range in the district.

Published: 07th December 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Police force deployed at Talabira village for felling of trees | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As many as 17,704 trees will be felled by NLC India Limited for coal mining at Talabira and Khinda villages under Rengali forest range in the district.The felling of trees began on Friday amid tight security. Ten platoons of police forces were deployed in the villages to check any untoward incident.
Sources said while 13,053 trees on forest land will be felled in Talabira, the PSU will cut down 3,589 trees on non-forest Government land in the village. Similarly, 1,026 trees will be felled in non-forest Government land of Khinda village.

Moreover, the Forest department has directed the PSU to transplant 2,700 trees, including 2,000 in Talabira forest and 700 in the village.NLC India will produce 20 million tonne of coal per annum from Talabira II and III coal blocks in Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts to fuel its 4,200 MW thermal power projects. While NLC Talabira Thermal Power Project in Jharsuguda will generate 3,200 MW, NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited in Tuticorin will produce 1,000 MW power.

Sambalpur Sadar Sub Collector Aniruddha Padhan said the felling of tree started from Talabira in the presence of villagers. No untoward incident took place during the felling of trees, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp