45 pc elementary schools have no library: Survey

Around 53 per cent schools do not have electricity, while 45 per cent schools lack library facility for students at elementary level in the State, revealed a survey report released on Friday.

Published: 07th December 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A joint survey of Odisha Shramajeebee Mancha and Mahila Shramajeebee Mancha claimed that of the 960 schools inspected in 17 districts last month, 450 don’t have electricity connection. Similarly, 437 schools also do not have library facility.

The study findings also revealed that more than 70 per cent schools do not have toilet facility for children with special need.A total of 835 primary and upper primary schools, which account to 85.93 per cent of the schools surveyed, have no Computer-aided Learning Laboratory.What surprises more is that mid-day-meal is not being provided to children in 98 (10 pc) schools. School Management Committees are not functioning in 322 (33.5 pc) schools.

The irregularities in schools do not end here. The survey report stated that as per Right to Education norms these schools should have 5,976 classrooms. But, they are running short by a whopping 3,481 classrooms.
Though State Government asks school authorities to ensure that students are not allowed to go outside school campus between 10 am and 4 pm, around 725 out of 960 sample schools didn’t have boundary wall. Drinking water facility is also not available in 238 (25 per cent) schools.

Not just schools. The health establishments are also in a shambles in the State, claimed the report.
It revealed that of the 216 Sub-Health Centres, 185 are bereft of toilet facility while 97 lack drinking water facility.

While 21 SHCs have own building 44 are operating in rented accommodations and 151 are running in other government buildings. Over 50 SHCs also don’t have electricity facility.The finding said 46 out 55 Primary Health Centres also don’t have toilet facility which is alarming. It also stated that all 13 community health centres where survey was conducted do not have blood storage unit.

Facilities lacking
450 do not have electricity connection
98 schools not provided MDM
322 schools where School Management Committees not functioning
3,481 classrooms short in schools across State
238 schools have no drinking water facility

