74-year-old rapes minor

JAGATSINGHPUR: A minor schoolgirl was allegedly raped by a 74-year-old shopkeeper in Gadakujang under Abhyachandpur police limits on Friday.The incident took place at 1.18 pm when the victim had gone to the shop to buy chocolate. The accused, Prafulla Mohanty, forcibly took her to an isolated spot and committed the crime. Tension prevailed in the village following the incident. The victim’s mother lodged an FIR at Abhyachandpur police station.Abhyachandpur IIC Jugal Kishore Das said the accused has been detained for questioning. Both the accused and victim will be sent for medical examination on Saturday, he added.
