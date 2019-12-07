Building near Ananta Basudev temple razed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Intensifying its enforcement activities at Old Town area here for the development of Ekamrakshetra,civic authorities on Friday demolished an under-construction structure close to Ananta Basudev temple.The structure was razed for construction of a new road near the temple which will ensure better flow of traffic during rush hours.

Member Enforcement of Bhubaneswar Development Authority Harish Chandra Nayak said the structure was obstructing execution of a road project by Works department. Spread over 4,000 square feet, the structure was supposed to be used as kitchen (Roshashala) of Ananta Basudev temple. The demolition work was carried out as per the requisition sought by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The demolition was carried out by a joint team of BDA and BMC with the help of two excavators and earth movers under tight police security. Nayak said other structures that are encroaching roads or build unauthorisedly will also be demolished for development of Ekamrakshetra.

Recently, Lingaraj Market complex close to Lingaraj Temple was razed to create more open space in the vicinity. The land will be handed over to Tourism department for beautification project, BDA sources said.

As part of its heritage conservation drive State Government is removing all structures within 75 metres of Jagannath temple in Puri, around Lingaraj temple and Ananta Basudev temple here.

Survey for identification of all unauthorised and unsafe structures and encroachments was carried out in October. Secretary to CM Transformation and Initiatives (5T) VK Pandian and Works Secretary Krishan Kumar also reviewed infrastructure development work in the area two days back.